Ukraine will surpass Russia in technology: Minister

Cites example of UAV’s used to out manoeuvre Russia since the war started more than a year ago

A drone hovers in the sky during testing. Representation pic

As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for the advantage with their drones and satellite communications. While the two sides have kept pace with one another thus far, Ukraine’s minister in charge of technology on Friday that he was confident his country had the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, said unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, electronic warfare, satellite communications and other technologies had been a fundamental part of the war with Russia that began more than a year ago.

“Technology allows traditional and modern artillery to be more accurate, and they help save the lives of our soldiers,” he said. “When you have ‘eyes’ over you, you can make more effective decisions about managing your troops.” Fedorov said. Technology could help Ukraine locate potential targets, but the army could not hit them all because it lacked the necessary artillery and ammunition.

