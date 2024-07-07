Breaking News
Ukrainian drone causes evacuations in Russia

Ukrainian drone causes evacuations in Russia

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Social media footage appeared to show rising clouds of black smoke in the Voronezh region while loud explosions could be heard in succession

Partner of British combat medic volunteer Peter Fouche mourns during his funeral in Kiev. Pic/AFP

A village in Russia’s border region was evacuated Sunday following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse, local officials said.


Social media footage appeared to show rising clouds of black smoke in the Voronezh region while loud explosions could be heard in succession.


Gov. Aleksandr Gusev said that falling wreckage triggered the “detonation of explosive objects.” No casualties were reported, but residents of a village in the Podgorensky district were evacuated, he said. Roads were also closed with emergency services, military and government officials working at the scene. Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not address the strike in their morning briefing, but said that air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod.


