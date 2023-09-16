Its liberation would represent another gain for Kyiv in Ukraine’s campaign to oust Moscow’s troops from territory they captured

Houses destroyed during fighting in Andriivka. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Ukrainian forces reclaim village in Donetsk region x 00:00

Ukraine’s forces have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops, the military said on Friday as the invaded nation pursues a multi-pronged counteroffensive.

The village of Andriivka is located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, the scene of the longest battle of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Its liberation would represent another gain for Kyiv in Ukraine’s campaign to oust Moscow’s troops from territory they captured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian forces launched their counteroffensive more than three months ago. The reported victory in the Donetsk province village illustrates progress and the challenges they face even with supplies of NATO-standard gear and Western weapons. However, the approaching wet weather of winter will likely slow Ukrainian advances.

Also read: Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington as Congress is debating USD 24 billion in aid for Ukraine

Zelensky to meet Joe Biden next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the US during the UN General Assembly. He is set to meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever