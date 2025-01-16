The British government says Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a “100-Year Partnership” treaty in Kyiv covering areas including defence, science, energy and trade.

Starmer and Zelensky at The Wall of Remembrance, in Kyiv

Listen to this article UK’s Starmer arrives in Ukraine for security talks x 00:00

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine’s capital on Thursday with a pledge to help guarantee the country’s security for a century. The British government says Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a “100-Year Partnership” treaty in Kyiv covering areas including defence, science, energy and trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starmer’s visit is his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in July. He visited the country in 2023 when he was opposition leader, and has twice held talks with Zelensky in London since becoming prime minister.

The UK, one of Ukraine’s biggest military backers, has pledged 12.8 billion pounds (US$ 16 billion) in military and civilian aid since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago, and has trained more than 50,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil. Starmer is to announce another 40 million pounds (US$ 49 million) for Ukraine’s postwar economic recovery.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever