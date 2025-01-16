UK’s Starmer arrives in Ukraine for security talks

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 January,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The British government says Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a “100-Year Partnership” treaty in Kyiv covering areas including defence, science, energy and trade.

Starmer and Zelensky at The Wall of Remembrance, in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine’s capital on Thursday with a pledge to help guarantee the country’s security for a century. The British government says Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a “100-Year Partnership” treaty in Kyiv covering areas including defence, science, energy and trade.


Starmer’s visit is his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in July. He visited the country in 2023 when he was opposition leader, and has twice held talks with Zelensky in London since becoming prime minister.


The UK, one of Ukraine’s biggest military backers, has pledged 12.8 billion pounds (US$ 16 billion) in military and civilian aid since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago, and has trained more than 50,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil. Starmer is to announce another 40 million pounds (US$ 49 million) for Ukraine’s postwar economic recovery.


ukraine Kyiv world news International news

