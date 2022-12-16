Breaking News
UN council ousts Iran from UN commission backing women

Updated on: 16 December,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  United Nations
The U.S-sponsored resolution was sparked by Iran’s ongoing brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police

Member countries vote on the removal of Iran from membership in the Commission on the Status of Women Wednesday. Pic/AFP


The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted Wednesday to immediately oust Iran from the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls, a decision the United States hailed as “historic” and Iran claimed was based on “fabricated allegations.”


The U.S-sponsored resolution was sparked by Iran’s ongoing brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police.



Also Read: Iran executes second detainee over alleged protest crime


At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, while another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities. The vote in the 54-member council known as ECOSOC to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term was 29-8 with 16 abstentions.

Footballer in peril

Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is in danger of execution. An Iranian news outlet reported that the country’s judicial system is planning to hang him for a crime it calls “moharebeh” which means “waging war against God” and carries a death sentence.

