UN women's meet starts with 5 male speakers
UN women’s meet starts with 5 male speakers

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  United Nations
Agencies |

He said he had two choices: “Don’t speak or stand up and support gender equality.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking at the event. Pic/X

The UN’s preeminent body promoting equality for women and girls opened its annual meeting Monday with five male speakers in a row--a lineup that made some of the men uneasy and was somewhat baffling to the hundreds of women in the packed General Assembly chamber.


Achim Steiner, the head of the UN Development Program and the last of the male speakers, said when he stepped to the microphone: “I am very conscious of the fact that I am yet another man standing at this podium addressing you.” He said he had two choices: “Don’t speak or stand up and support gender equality.”


Croatia’s UN Ambassador Ivan Šimonović, the third male speaker representing the UN Economic and Social Council, apologised for the absence of the council’s president, a woman, who had a family emergency. So, he said, “You are getting the male vice president, adding to the agenda disbalance of this opening.”


Mar 11
Day the event began

