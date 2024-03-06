Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Sudans war risks creating the worlds largest hunger crisis top UN food official warns
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sudan's war risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, top UN food official warns

Updated on: 06 March,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Cairo
AP |

Top

As the global attention has been focused on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, war raging between rival generals in Sudan risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, a top UN food official warned

Sudan's war risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, top UN food official warns

Displaced people at a UN compound in the capital Juba. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Sudan's war risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, top UN food official warns
x
00:00

A ruinous war raging for about a year between rival generals in Sudan risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, the top UN food official warned Wednesday, as the global attention has been focused on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.


Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Programme, said Sudan's war, which pits the country's military against a violent paramilitary group, has shattered the lives of millions across the northeastern African nation. "The war in Sudan risks triggering the world's largest hunger crisis," McCain said as she wrapped a trip to neighbouring South Sudan, where hundreds of thousands had fled the fighting in their home country.


The UN food agency said some 18 million people across Sudan face acute hunger, with the most desperate trapped behind the front lines. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when clashes erupted in the capital, Khartoum, between the country's military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.


The fighting quickly spread across the nation, especially urban areas but also the restive western Darfur region. Thousands of people have been killed, including between 10,000 and 15,000 people, when RSF forces and allied Arab militias rampaged through Darfur town last year. Two decades ago, Darfur became synonymous with genocide and war crimes, particularly by the notorious Janjaweed Arab militias, against populations that identify as Central or East African.

It seems that legacy has returned, with the International Criminal Court's prosecutor Karim Khan saying in late January there are grounds to believe both sides are committing possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Darfur. "Twenty years ago, Darfur was the world's largest hunger crisis and the world rallied to respond. But today, the people of Sudan have been forgotten," McCain said.

The conflict has uprooted more than 10 million people either to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighbouring countries, according to the UN agencies.
McCain called for the warring parties to stop fighting and allow humanitarian agencies to provide their life-saving assistance.

"The consequences of inaction go far beyond a mother unable to feed her child and will shape the region for years to come," she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sudan united nations world news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK