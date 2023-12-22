The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani, the provincial capital of Jazeera province, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked this month

Sudanese refugees gather at a field hospital in Acre, Chad. Pic/AP

Listen to this article 3 lakh Sudanese forced to flee their homes x 00:00

Fighting between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group forced up to 3,00,000 people to flee their homes in a province that had been a safe haven for families displaced by the devastating conflict in the northeastern African country, the UN said. The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani, the provincial capital of Jazeera province, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked this month.

The RSF said that it took over Wad Medani earlier this week, and the military said that its troops withdrew from the city. Sudan’s war began in mid-April after months of tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever