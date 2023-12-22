Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > World News > Article > 3 lakh Sudanese forced to flee their homes

3 lakh Sudanese forced to flee their homes

Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Top

The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani, the provincial capital of Jazeera province, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked this month

3 lakh Sudanese forced to flee their homes

Sudanese refugees gather at a field hospital in Acre, Chad. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
3 lakh Sudanese forced to flee their homes
x
00:00

Fighting between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group forced up to 3,00,000 people to flee their homes in a province that had been a safe haven for families displaced by the devastating conflict in the northeastern African country, the UN said. The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani, the provincial capital of Jazeera province, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked this month.


The RSF said that it took over Wad Medani earlier this week, and the military said that its troops withdrew from the city. Sudan’s war began in mid-April after months of tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news cairo Sudan International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK