Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Singapore PM to strengthen educational cooperation

Updated on: 21 October,2024 03:58 PM IST  |  Singapore

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in education, focusing on school education, vocational training, and research.

File Pic

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan held a significant meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, focusing on enhancing collaboration in school education, vocational training, and research, as reported by ANI. This discussion is part of Pradhan's broader agenda to strengthen educational ties between India and Singapore during his week-long tour.

During their meeting, the two leaders explored ways to strengthen their partnership through three essential pillars: talent, resources, and market engagement. Pradhan underscored India's perception of Singapore as a trusted knowledge partner, particularly in fostering deep tech, startup innovation, and related ecosystems. He stated, "India looks at Singapore as a trusted knowledge partner in further invigorating deep tech, start-up and innovation ecosystems," according to ANI.

In a post shared on X, Pradhan highlighted the meaningful conversations he had with PM Wong, emphasising the desire to elevate and expand bilateral cooperation. He wrote, "Called on PM of Singapore, HE Mr. @LawrenceWongST. Had meaningful conversations on elevating and expanding our bilateral cooperation in school education, vocational education and research," ANI reports.

Additionally, the education minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Wong had jointly unveiled a framework designed to transform India-Singapore relations into a robust partnership, covering critical and emerging areas. This strategic vision aims to promote mutual benefits and advance both nations' educational landscapes, as per ANI.

In a separate engagement, Pradhan also met Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Their discussions centred on further strengthening the India-Singapore Knowledge Partnership and enhancing bilateral cooperation in the education sector. Pradhan expressed his gratitude for Balakrishnan's friendship and collaborative spirit, noting their agreement to work closely to elevate their educational partnership.

As part of his itinerary, Pradhan visited the National University of Singapore (NUS), where he engaged with President Professor Tan Eng Chye. They discussed potential research collaborations between NUS and top Indian higher education institutions, particularly in the fields of medical technology, startups, and digitalisation.

Pradhan's visit is not only aimed at enhancing educational ties with Singapore but also forms a crucial part of his broader mission to strengthen cooperation with Australia. This initiative reflects India's commitment to fostering international partnerships that promote knowledge exchange and innovation in education, ultimately benefitting students and institutions across both nations, ANI reports.


(With Inputs from ANI) 



