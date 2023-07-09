M4 showcases impressive capabilities such as rolling on four wheels, flying with rotor-like wheels, standing on two wheels to observe obstacles, and “walking” using wheel-like feet

Pic/Meta

Listen to this article Upgraded transformer robot unveiled x 00:00

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology have developed an innovative robot called M4 (Multi-Modal Mobility Morphobot), which can transform its body into eight distinct modes of locomotion. M4 showcases impressive capabilities such as rolling on four wheels, flying with rotor-like wheels, standing on two wheels to observe obstacles, and “walking” using wheel-like feet. This versatile robot can also adapt its motion to suit different terrains, making it ideal for various applications ranging from rescue operations to space exploration. M4 uses AI to assess its environment, and has unparalleled mobility.

Threads launched by Meta to combat Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT



Pic/California Institute of Technology

Meta introduced Threads this week and it has already garnered over 70 million signups. Twitter has increasingly been limiting its features, offering paying customers the ability to read more tweets than non-paying ones, irking many long-term users. You need an Instagram account to use Threads. Posts can be up to 500 characters long, and can include links, photos and videos up to 5 minutes long. You can also choose to follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram. The aim of Threads, Meta says, is to create a “real-time space” for ongoing conversations and updates, separate from Instagram’s activity.