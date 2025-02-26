It urged service members to "avoid travelling on highway SP105 between Marinai Housing Complex" and a part of the base

File Pic

A US air base in Italy went on lockdown Wednesday over an unspecified incident.

Online posts described Naval Air Station Sigonella as being locked down "due to an ongoing situation."

The online posts suggested whatever happened occurred at a gate for the base. It urged service members to "avoid travelling on highway SP105 between Marinai Housing Complex" and a part of the base.

"A lockdown/shelter-in-place remains in effect," the posts said.

The posts didn't elaborate. Calls to the US Navy's 6th Fleet, which oversees European operations, weren't answered and an email to the fleet wasn't immediately acknowledged.

NAS Sigonella is outside of Catania on the island of Sicily. It's on a base for the Italian Air Force.

NAS Sigonella hosts US Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, as well as MQ-4C Triton drones. There's also a US Space Force personnel based there who work on identifying possible missile threats in the region.

