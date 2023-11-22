Javelin and AT-4 launchers, small arms ammo, Stinger anti-aircraft missi les, and 155 millimetre artillery munitions are all included in the package

A Ukrainian soldier prepares ammunition for a FPV drone. Pic/AP

Listen to this article US announces fresh aid of $100 mn for Kyiv x 00:00

The US on Monday announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $100 million. It comes at a time when the US Secretary of Defence is on a visit to Kyiv. Javelin and AT-4 launchers, small arms ammo, Stinger anti-aircraft missi les, and 155 millimetre artillery munitions are all included in the package.

In a press briefing on Monday in Kyiv, US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin stated that the package will provide Ukrainian troops with the necessary tools to fight successfully throughout the winter months, according to The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no silver bullet in a conflict like this. It really depends on providing the right capabilities and also integrating those capabilities in meaningful ways,” Austin said. The Pentagon has said it is pacing out the number of packages to Ukraine as it waits for Congress to pass another round of legislation that could include potentially billions more, The Hill reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever