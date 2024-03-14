Voyage to the Mediterranean Sea could take a month

The LLV Monterey sets sail for its mission in Gaza

Listen to this article US Army boats head out to build floating pier off Gaza shore x 00:00

Four US Army boats, loaded with tons of equipment and steel pier segments, left Virginia on Tuesday, heading to Gaza as part of the US effort to expand the delivery of food and other supplies to starving Palestinians as Israel’s war against Hamas drags on.



Humanitarian aid being airdropped over the Palestinian territory, on March 13. Pics/AP

ADVERTISEMENT

The ships pulled out of docks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis and headed down the James River toward the Atlantic Ocean for what could be a month-long voyage to the Mediterranean Sea. There, at a yet-to-be-announced location along the Gaza shore, they will build and begin to operate a floating dock to receive the aid.

The UN says virtually all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are struggling to find food. But getting humanitarian aid to the area has been difficult, due to the ongoing hostilities and struggles to coordinate with the Israeli military, which has blocked routes and slowed deliveries due to inspections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever