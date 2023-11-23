US concerned Iran may send missiles to Russia

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted that Iran already has been providing Russia with drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition, and may be preparing “to go further in its support for Russia”

The liquid-fueled Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile. Pic/AP

The White House voiced concern Tuesday that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine, a development that likely would be disastrous for the Ukrainian people, a US national security official said.

“We are therefore concerned that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles now for use in Ukraine,” Kirby told reporters during a conference call. “In return for that support, Russia has been offering Tehran unprecedented defence cooperation, including on missiles, electronics and air defense.” Concerns grew after a September meeting between Iranian officials and the Russian Defense Minister.

