US concerned Iran may send missiles to Russia

Updated on: 23 November,2023 05:12 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted that Iran already has been providing Russia with drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition, and may be preparing “to go further in its support for Russia”

The liquid-fueled Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile. Pic/AP

The White House voiced concern Tuesday that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine, a development that likely would be disastrous for the Ukrainian people, a US national security official said.


National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted that Iran already has been providing Russia with drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition, and may be preparing “to go further in its support for Russia.”


“We are therefore concerned that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles now for use in Ukraine,” Kirby told reporters during a conference call. “In return for that support, Russia has been offering Tehran unprecedented defence cooperation, including on missiles, electronics and air defense.” Concerns grew after a September meeting between Iranian officials and the  Russian Defense Minister. 


US, Philippines hold joint air, sea patrols 

The US and the Philippines are conducting joint air and maritime patrols in the South China Sea, amid growing Chinese aggression in the area. The patrols were in Batanes, the northernmost province of the Philippines, which is 200 km from Taiwan.

 

russia united states of america news world news

