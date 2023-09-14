Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > News > World News > Article > US cop laughed over death of Indian student killed by patrol car

US cop laughed over death of Indian student killed by patrol car

Updated on: 14 September,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  hou
Agencies |

Top

Jaahnavi Kandula was killed in January after she was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave

US cop laughed over death of Indian student killed by patrol car

A photo of Kandula displayed with flowers where she was killed. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
US cop laughed over death of Indian student killed by patrol car
x
00:00

Bodycam footage of a police officer joking about the death of a 23-year-old Indian student after she was struck by a speeding police patrol car earlier this year in Seattle has prompted India to raise the matter strongly with the US authorities for a thorough investigation and action against those guilty in the case.


Jaahnavi Kandula was killed in January after she was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave. He was driving at more than 119 kmph on the way to a report of an overdose, the Seattle Times newspaper reported.


In bodycam footage released on Monday by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer—the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild—was on a call with the guild’s president, Mike Solan. He laughed several times, saying at one point, “Yeah, just write a cheque. Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you like to shop for Ganpati from Crawford Market?
india united states of america houston news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK