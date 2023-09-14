Jaahnavi Kandula was killed in January after she was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave

A photo of Kandula displayed with flowers where she was killed. Pic/AP

Listen to this article US cop laughed over death of Indian student killed by patrol car x 00:00

Bodycam footage of a police officer joking about the death of a 23-year-old Indian student after she was struck by a speeding police patrol car earlier this year in Seattle has prompted India to raise the matter strongly with the US authorities for a thorough investigation and action against those guilty in the case.

Jaahnavi Kandula was killed in January after she was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave. He was driving at more than 119 kmph on the way to a report of an overdose, the Seattle Times newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In bodycam footage released on Monday by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer—the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild—was on a call with the guild’s president, Mike Solan. He laughed several times, saying at one point, “Yeah, just write a cheque. Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever