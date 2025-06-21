Breaking News
US court allows Trump to retain control of National Guard in LA amid immigration protest unrest

US court allows Trump to retain control of National Guard in LA amid immigration protest unrest

Updated on: 21 June,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

A US appeals court ruled in favor of Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard in LA without state approval during immigration protests, citing public safety concerns and federal authority. A US appeals court upheld former President Trump’s authority to federalise the National Guard during LA immigration protest

A musician performs as anti-ICE demonstrators march in Los Angeles on Thursday. Pic/AFP

An appeals court on Thursday allowed US President Donald Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids. The decision halts a ruling from a lower court judge who found Trump acted illegally when he activated the soldiers over opposition from California Gov Gavin Newsom. The deployment was the first by a president of a state National Guard without the governor’s permission since 1965.

In its decision, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded it was likely Trump lawfully exercised his authority in federalising control of the guard. It said that while presidents don’t have unfettered power to seize control of a state’s guard, the Trump administration had presented enough evidence to show it had a defensible rationale for doing so, citing violent acts by protesters.


ICE agents barred by LA Dodgers


The Los Angeles Dodgers said the team denied access to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who wanted to access the parking lots. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organisation,” said a formal statement by the baseball team, which has a heavily Latino fan base.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

