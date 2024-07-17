Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > US discusses hostage deal with Israel

US discusses hostage deal with Israel

Updated on: 18 July,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

Earlier on June 11, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution vote on the US proposal for a permanent ceasefire and release of the hostages in Gaza

Pictures of Israelis who are still being held hostage. Pic/AFP

The US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J Austin, said he discussed the latest round of hostage negotiations with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Wednesday.


Austin said he underscored the US’s commitment to Israel’s security and right to self-defence, remains ironclad. In a post on X, Lloyd said, “I spoke to Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant about ongoing attacks against Israel by Lebanese Hizballah, enhanced US-Israel military cooperation, and the status of the JLOTS temporary pier. We discussed the latest round of hostage negotiations and reaffirmed our commitment to secure the release of all the hostages held captive by Hamas, including American citizens. I underscored that our commitment to Israel’s security and right to self-defence remains ironclad.”


Earlier on June 11, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution vote on the US proposal for a permanent ceasefire and release of the hostages in Gaza.
The US-drafted text calls for Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal announced on May 31 by President Joe Biden that has already been accepted by Israel.

The resolution was notably adopted with 14 votes in favour, zero against, and one abstention by Russia, as the country chose not to exercise its veto power. The resolution that is adopted aims at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases, according to UN News.

