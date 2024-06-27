Breaking News
US journalist goes on espionage trial in Russia

US journalist goes on espionage trial in Russia

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Yekaterinburg
Agencies |

The 32-year-old journalist appeared in the court in a glass defendants’ cage, his head shaved and wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt

Gershkovich smiles prior to the hearing. Pic/AFP

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, 15 months after his arrest in the Russian city on espionage charges that he, his employer and the US government vehemently deny.


The 32-year-old journalist appeared in the court in a glass defendants’ cage, his head shaved and wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt. A yellow padlock was attached to the cage. Journalists were allowed into the courtroom for a few minutes before the proceedings were closed. Also briefly permitted in court were two consular officers from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to the embassy.


The next hearing for Gershkovich was set for Aug. 13, court officials said. Jay Conti, executive vice president and general counsel for Dow Jones, publisher of the Journal, described the trial as a sham. “He was an accredited journalist doing journalism, and this is a sham trial, bogus charges that are completely trumped up,” Conti said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

