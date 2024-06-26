The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency, said all five attackers were killed

An internal view of the damaged Kele-Numaz synagogue. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Dagestan attack death toll reaches 21 x 00:00

The death toll in the attack by Islamic militants in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan has risen to 21 after a wounded police officer has died in a hospital, officials said.

Sunday’s attack, in which militants attacked Christian and Jewish houses of worship and fired at police in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in the predominantly Muslim region in the North Caucasus, was the deadliest in Russia since March, when gunmen opened fire at a concert in suburban Moscow, killing 145 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

An affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, which claimed responsibility for March’s raid, was quick to praise the attack in Dagestan, saying it was conducted by “brothers in the Caucasus who showed that they are still strong”. The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency, said all five attackers were killed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever