Over 15 cops many civilians killed in Russia church attacks

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies

The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities

Dagestan governor Sergei Melikov (centre) at the synagogue. Pic/AP

More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.


The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were declared days of mourning in the region.


Dagestan’s Interior Ministry said a group of armed men shot at a synagogue and a church in the city of Derbent, located on the Caspian Sea. Both the church and the synagogue caught fire, according to state media. Almost simultaneously, reports appeared about an attack on a church and a traffic police post in the Dagestan capital, Makhachkala.


