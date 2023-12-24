Breaking News
US: Many hurt in 'active shooting' at Florida shopping mall, say authorities

Updated on: 24 December,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Florida
AP |

An email inquiry was sent to the mall's owner, WPG. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

Representation Pic

Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as 'an active shooting' at a shopping mall in central Florida.


The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to 'an active shooting' at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.


The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated. People were being urged to avoid the area.


Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star-Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.

