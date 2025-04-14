US: Plane with six people on board crashes

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report around noon, according to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who said the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

Rescuers at the site. PIC/WRGB

A twin-engine plane with six people on board crashed on Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York, authorities said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report around noon, according to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who said the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B with six people on the flight was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 48 km away, near Copake.

