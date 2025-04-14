Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > US Plane with six people on board crashes

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Copake
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report around noon, according to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who said the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

Rescuers at the site. PIC/WRGB

A twin-engine plane with six people on board crashed on Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York, authorities said.


The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report around noon, according to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who said the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.


The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B with six people on the flight was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 48 km away, near Copake.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

