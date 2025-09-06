US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to change the name of the Department of Defence to the Department of War, a White House official said

The Pentagon. FILE PIC/ISTOCK

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to change the name of the Department of Defence to the Department of War, a White House official said. Trump previewed the move in recent days along with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. "We call it the Department of Defence, but between us, I think we're gonna change the name. We won the World War 1, World War 2 — it was called the Department of War, and to me, that's really what it is. Defence is a part of that, but I have a feeling we're gonna be changing," Trump had said. Fox News first reported details about the upcoming executive order. Hegseth, on Thursday, indicated the change was imminent.

