US presidential elections: Donald Trump wins Arizona

Defeats Kamala Harris in all seven battleground states now

People in New York City participate in a car caravan in support of Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump won Arizona on Saturday, returning the state and its 11 electoral votes to the Republican column after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The win over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris marks Trump’s second in Arizona since 2016.

Trump campaigned on border security and the economy, tying Harris to inflation and record illegal border crossings during Biden’s administration. Trump’s victory dims the hopes of Arizona Democrats, who sought to continue their ascendance, which began with the 2018 flip of a longtime GOP-held Senate seat and continued in 2020 and 2022. Biden was the second Democrat to win Arizona in 70 years.

Trump urges supporters to donate to Democrats

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump urged his supporters to donate to Democrats to help them overcome the “financial strain” in the aftermath of the general elections.

In a social media post, Trump expressed his surprise that the Democrats didn’t have lots of dollars left over. “Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others,” he said after reports emerged that the Harris Campaign is USD 20 million in debt.

“Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was Earned Media, and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

Trump rules out ex-secretaries

Donald Trump ruled out two of his previous Cabinet members —former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley—to be part of his upcoming administration.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Pompeo served as the CIA Director and Secretary of State in his first term, while Haley served as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of his presidency. Both his cabinet-ranking officials later entered the presidential race against him in the Republican primaries.

