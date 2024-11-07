US Presidential elections: We are very sad that she has lost election, says Kamala Harris supporter

Despite her efforts, Harris faced challenges in her campaign, including criticism for linking Donald Trump to the conservative Project 2025 plan, which Trump has disavowed

US Vice President Kamala Harris supporters are expressing disappointment following her loss in the presidential election. Harris, as a Democratic presidential nominee, lost to her Republican rival and now president-elect Donald Trump during the November 5 general elections.

Janet, a supporter of Harris, expressed her disappointment at her loss.

She told ANI, "I feel really sad today. We had a very good, decent, honest person running for President today, and she lost. I hope that future years will bring a reset to decent politics and decent people in power."

Albert Williams, another Harris supporter, also expressed his sadness about the Vice President's loss.

Talking to ANI, Williams said, "There are so many overwhelming thoughts. We are back in an era that we thought we had moved away from. We are resilient and can bounce back from any situation."

Evan, a student of political science at the university, said that he was sad as she lost the elections.

"As Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump, I am very sad. But, I am also hopeful that this will wake people up and make them realise that if we're not organising communities, and not meeting the everyday needs of people through mutual aid, grassroots organising, then, we will not have a chance," he told ANI.

Her campaign focused on key issues such as protecting Social Security and Medicare, addressing manufacturing job losses, and promoting healthcare as a right.

Despite her efforts, Harris faced challenges in her campaign, including criticism for linking Donald Trump to the conservative Project 2025 plan, which Trump has disavowed. Additionally, her claims about Trump's intentions to cut Social Security and Medicare were met with fact-checking, as Trump has pledged not to cut these programs.

Meanwhile, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna on Wednesday said that he is proud of Vice President Kamala Harris and that one day Americans will recognise her for blazing a trail.

"Today, I want to say I am proud of @KamalaHarris. As a young kid growing up in Bucks County, I would never have imagined an African & Indian American woman would become the nominee & get 48% in PA. Progress is hard. But one day Americans will recognize her blazing a trail," posted Khanna on X.

As US Vice President Kamala Harris is supposed to address her supporters at Howard University on Wednesday (local time), several people are seen gathering and security measures like barricading is in place.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump's Campaign stated that Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to him on the phone to congratulate him.

Trump's Campaign Communications Director said that Donald Trump acknowledged Harris on her strengths.

"President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory. President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," Steven Cheung, Trump's Campaign Communications Director said.

Trump early on Wednesday morning hailed his countrymen as results of the high-stakes presidential elections projected his victory which was poised to return him to the White House after an electoral victory.

Speaking at an address to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump affirmed that his win will help the country "heal."

Addressing the crowd accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time" which will help in making "America great again."

