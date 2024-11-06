US Presidential elections: Kamala Harris will make a comeback, says her ancestral village

Since the morning, locals were glued to television screens, monitoring election results, and many checked trends on media websites. Several residents also visited the Sri Dharma Sastha Perumal temple to pray for Harris’s victory

Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Although Democrat Kamala Harris did not win the US presidential election, she will make a comeback as she is a fighter, said residents of Thulasendrapuram, the village of her maternal ancestors, on Wednesday.

Since the morning, locals were glued to television screens, monitoring election results, and many checked trends on media websites. Several residents also visited the Sri Dharma Sastha Perumal temple to pray for Harris’s victory.

However, as the day progressed, it became apparent that former US president Donald Trump was leading the race, edging out his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, in an election that virtually divided America into two camps.

“We were hoping for her victory and had planned celebrations bigger than Deepavali,” J Sudhakar, DMK Tiruvarur district representative and Thulasendrapuram village leader, told PTI.

“But success and failure are part of life. It was a tough fight, and you must admire her fighting spirit. She is a fighter and will make a comeback,” he added.

