Special puja was held at the Shree Dharmasastha Temple at Thulaseendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, the ancestral village of US Vice President Kamala Harris, for her victory

Kamala Harris

Listen to this article US Presidential elections 2024: Puja held at Kamala Harris' ancestral village in Tamil Nadu for her win x 00:00

Special puja was being held at the Shree Dharmasastha Temple at Thulaseendrapuram in Tiruvayur district, Tamil Nadu, the ancestral village of US Vice President Kamala Harris, for her victory in the Presidential polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Thulaseendrapuram is the ancestral temple of Kamala Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan.

Kamala's grandfather, P. C. Gopalan, played a key role in renovating the family's ancestral temple, and the family regularly visits to attend pujas dedicated to their family deity.

A temple board shows that Kamala offered Rs 5,000 as a donation to the temple, a gesture carried out by her aunt, Sarala Gopalan, on her behalf.

Kumaresan, a villager in Thulaseendrapuram told IANS, "The whole village is praying for Kamala, who has roots here. Several poojas have been conducted for her across many temples, including her ancestral Sree Dharmasastha Temple."

He added, "She is a woman fighting for a position that can influence global affairs, and we are proud to be part of her legacy. We are praying earnestly for her victory."

The village is hopeful for Kamala's success, and if she wins, they plan to celebrate with 'annadanam' (free food distribution).

DMK councillor Arulmozhi and her spouse T. Suthakar have conducted a special 'abisheka' (coronation) with sandalwood, turmeric, and other sacred items, along with puja to the presiding deity at the Dharmasastha Temple, the family deity of Kamala's ancestors.

Suthakar told IANS, "We are praying for the victory of our daughter of the soil. Let her become the president of the most powerful country in the world."

A Madurai-based spiritual organisation, Anushanathin Anugraham, was also organising special pujas for Kamala Harris' victory. Priests are chanting Vedic mantras to Kanchi Mahaperiyava, Lord Krishna, Lord Murugan, Valli, Deivanai, Lord Rama, and Goddess Kamatchi Amman, performing dhyanam for Kamala’s success.

Posters in Tamil have appeared across the village, praying for Kamala's victory.

Also Read: US Presidential elections 2024: Lady Gaga to headline Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania rally

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever