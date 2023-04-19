US reporter held by Russia to stay in jail

Dozens of journalists crowded into the courtroom to catch a glimpse of Gershkovich. Clad in pale-blue jeans and a plaid shirt, the 31-year-old reporter looked calm and even smiled at times as he stood inside a glass cage to appeal his detention

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Pic/PTI

A Russian judge ruled Tuesday that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges in a case that is part of a Kremlin crackdown on dissent and press freedom amid the war in Ukraine. Gershkovich and the U.S. government vehemently deny the allegations. The Wall Street Journal reporter is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and elicited outrage in the West.

Dozens of journalists crowded into the courtroom to catch a glimpse of Gershkovich. Clad in pale-blue jeans and a plaid shirt, the 31-year-old reporter looked calm and even smiled at times as he stood inside a glass cage to appeal his detention. Russian journalist Vasily Polonsky posted a video online of Gershkovich nodding as Polonsky shouted at him, “Evan, hang in there. Everyone says hello!” A judge with the Moscow City Court rejected the appeal, ruling that Gershkovich must stay in jail until at least May 29.

Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine early on Tuesday, his second trip to the Russian-held territories there since March. A video released by the Kremlin and broadcast by Russian state television showed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. It showed Putin arriving by helicopter to receive reports from the top military brass about the combat situation.

