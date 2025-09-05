The hearing centred on how the US can stay ahead in the space race, with lawmakers reaffirming the need for the Gateway space station and to maintain continuous operations in Low Earth Orbit

A Senate Commerce Committee hearing sounded the alarm over the US-China space race, emphasising American dominance off Earth as the backdrop for NASA’s next funding authorisation. Committee Chairman Sen Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opened the September 3 hearing, titled ‘There’s a Bad Moon on the Rise’ by warning that the US risks losing the moon to China if NASA’s Artemis program falters. The hearing centred on how the US can stay ahead in the space race, with lawmakers reaffirming the need for the Gateway space station and to maintain continuous operations in Low Earth Orbit. Witnesses said that delays, budget uncertainty, or wavering commitments could undermine both US industry and international alliances, warning that uncertainty could drive partners toward China. Read More

