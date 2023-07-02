Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > US sees unrest over SC decisions

US sees unrest over SC decisions

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Indian Americans also form a big chunk of protestors who describe ruling as “historic”

US sees unrest over SC decisions

Protests outside the US SC on Saturday as the public fear the recall of affirmative action in colleges. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US sees unrest over SC decisions
x
00:00

An Indian-American woman, who fought against discrimination against Asians in colleges and universities in this country, has described the US Supreme Court ruling to strike down affirmative action as “historic”.


Manga Anantatmula stood strong alongside Edward Blum of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) and as a board member of Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) since 2015 in the lawsuit against Asian discrimination.


Anantatmula relentlessly represented the Indian community presenting discriminatory policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina to the Department of Education and the Trump Administration to bring justice to Asian students


From the White House, President Joe Biden said he “strongly, strongly” disagreed with the court’s ruling and urged colleges to seek other routes to diversity rather than let the ruling “be the last word.”

Presidents of many colleges quickly issued statements affirming their commitment to diversity regardless of the court’s decision. Many said they were still assessing the impact but would follow 
federal law.

“Harvard will continue to be a vibrant community whose members come from all walks of life, all over the world,” school President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement. Former President Obama said in a statement that affirmative action “allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserveâ—âand help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news supreme court new york new york city united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK