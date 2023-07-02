US sees unrest over SC decisions

Indian Americans also form a big chunk of protestors who describe ruling as “historic”

Protests outside the US SC on Saturday as the public fear the recall of affirmative action in colleges. Pic/AFP

An Indian-American woman, who fought against discrimination against Asians in colleges and universities in this country, has described the US Supreme Court ruling to strike down affirmative action as “historic”.

Manga Anantatmula stood strong alongside Edward Blum of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) and as a board member of Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) since 2015 in the lawsuit against Asian discrimination.

Anantatmula relentlessly represented the Indian community presenting discriminatory policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina to the Department of Education and the Trump Administration to bring justice to Asian students

From the White House, President Joe Biden said he “strongly, strongly” disagreed with the court’s ruling and urged colleges to seek other routes to diversity rather than let the ruling “be the last word.”

Presidents of many colleges quickly issued statements affirming their commitment to diversity regardless of the court’s decision. Many said they were still assessing the impact but would follow

federal law.

“Harvard will continue to be a vibrant community whose members come from all walks of life, all over the world,” school President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement. Former President Obama said in a statement that affirmative action “allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserveâ—âand help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives.”

