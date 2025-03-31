Breaking News
US: Small plane nosedives into Minneapolis home; 1 dead

US: Small plane nosedives into Minneapolis home; 1 dead

31 March,2025
Agencies

It was not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 aircraft, which departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb

US: Small plane nosedives into Minneapolis home; 1 dead

The house was empty at the time of the crash. Pic/CNN

US: Small plane nosedives into Minneapolis home; 1 dead
At least one person in a small plane travelling from Iowa to Minnesota died after the aircraft crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday. The residents of the home were not hurt, Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun said. But the house was destroyed.


It was not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 aircraft, which departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb.


