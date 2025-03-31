It was not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 aircraft, which departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb

The house was empty at the time of the crash. Pic/CNN

US: Small plane nosedives into Minneapolis home; 1 dead

At least one person in a small plane travelling from Iowa to Minnesota died after the aircraft crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday. The residents of the home were not hurt, Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun said. But the house was destroyed.

