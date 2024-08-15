Breaking News
US soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China for USD 42000

US soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China for USD 42,000

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

US soldier Korbein Schultz has been accused of exporting technical data related to defence articles without a license, conspiracy to export defence articles without a license, and bribery of a public official

Korbein Schultz had top secret security clearance. Pic/X

A US Army soldier and intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty to all charges of disclosing the country’s national defence information to China. “The defendant abused his access to restricted government systems to sell sensitive military information to a person he knew to be a foreign national,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.


US soldier Korbein Schultz has been accused of exporting technical data related to defence articles without a license, conspiracy to export defence articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.



Schultz who held a top secret security clearance, conspired with an individual who lived in Hong Kong “to collect national defence information, including classified information and export-controlled technical data related to US military weapons systems, and to transmit that information” to the Chinese government in exchange for money.” He was paid USD 42,000 for handing over dozens of classified US military documents.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

