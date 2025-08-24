New US survey finds shocking data about Gen Z’s working habits, a group already hated by employers; from cover letters penned at the kitchen table to salary negotiations where mum plays amateur union rep, the numbers are jaw-dropping

Is Gen Z so coddled by their parents that they can’t do their job on their own? Looks like the generation can’t stop catching strays from employers. Pics/ISTOCK

Gen Z’s grand entrance into the workforce isn’t exactly a solo act — it’s more of a family package deal. A new study by American company Resume Templates has revealed that today’s 20-somethings are enlisting mum and dad for résumés, job applications, and, astonishingly, the interviews themselves. Forget helicopter parenting — this is full-on HR co-piloting.

Gen Z’s grand entrance into the workforce isn’t exactly a solo act — it’s more of a family package deal. A new study by American company Resume Templates has revealed that today’s 20-somethings are enlisting mum and dad for résumés, job applications, and, astonishingly, the interviews themselves. Forget helicopter parenting — this is full-on HR co-piloting.

From cover letters penned at the kitchen table to salary negotiations where mum plays amateur union rep, the numbers are jaw-dropping. Over three-quarters of Zoomers admitted to bringing a parent to an interview, with some parents even fielding questions on behalf of their “little go-getters”. Once hired, it doesn’t stop. Parents are allegedly emailing managers about promotions, reviewing performance reports, and showing up to the office itself.

Yes, take-your-parents-to-work day has gone permanent.

And while it may seem endearing to have Dad on LinkedIn duty or Mum packing lunches for that big presentation, employers aren’t charmed. The trend raises doubts about whether Gen Z is truly ready for the grind, or if they’re outsourcing adulthood.

Of course, not all assistance is bad — a résumé proofread is one thing, but parents sitting in on HR calls is another. Experts warn that over-involvement risks stunting independence and leaving young professionals ill-prepared to handle corporate curveballs solo.

So, while Gen Z may be trying to land jobs, it seems Mum and Dad are still the ones clocking in.

Main kya karu Ram, mujhe AI mil gaya

A 75-year-old Chinese man nearly left his wife for an AI avatar

Older people are especially susceptible to fall for AI bots. REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/ISTOCK

Grandpa Jiang thought he’d found true love online — a charming young woman who always had time for him, always replied, and never nagged. The catch? She wasn’t real. The 75-year-old fell head over heels for an AI-generated avatar, to the point of demanding a divorce from his wife of decades. Thankfully, his children staged an intervention and broke the spell. But Jiang isn’t alone. China’s elderly are increasingly falling prey to hyper-realistic AI personas. Families are now being warned: if grandpa is suddenly glued to his phone and smiling a little too much, it might be time for a digital reality check.

B(AI)by

PIC/INSTAGRAM@LAL66703

Instagram can’t get enough of the latest AI-generated craze: “talking baby” interviews, where newborn-looking avatars waffle through mock news segments. These videos have charmed social media with their adorable antics — and gone fully viral for saying some outrageous things. One reel shows a kid making chapatis, as he tells the news reporter, “If mumma watches reels all day, I will have to make rotis.”

Woh Kisna hai

PIC/MSN

The Internet was left swooning when a video of a strikingly handsome Korean man dressed as Lord Krishna went viral. With peacock feather, flute, and all the charm Kanha is known for, the clip sparked both admiration and playful banter. While many gushed over his Krishna avatar, others cheekily suggested he’d make an equally stunning Radha. The video spread rapidly online, though its origins remain unverified.

Zit hits the fan

A young lady landed up in the ER with a swollen face and temporary paralysis after popping a zit in the “Triangle of Death”, the danger zone between nose and mouth. Doctors warn even a tiny squeeze here can send bacteria straight to the brain, with terrifying consequences.

A surprise birthday party!

PIC/NYPOST

A British mum, on a Toronto getaway, thought she was nipping to the loo, only to discover she was actually delivering her third child. The shock arrival turned a road trip into an extended Canadian maternity tour, with a newborn named Olivia.

Creativity hanging off a cliff, literally

PIC/ODDITY CENTRAL

Perched dramatically on the edge of a cliff in China’s Guangxi Province, the Mianhua Library is giving “remote reading” a whole new meaning. This grotto-turned-library has become a viral sensation, luring both bibliophiles and thrill-seekers. It feels AI-generated — but it’s very real. Just be prepared: reaching it requires as much stamina as curiosity.

I just need swim-pathy

PIC/INSTAGRAM@INDIANRAREIMAGES

Wall graffiti becomes too realistic in the lanes of Mumbai, where the roads themselves have become swimming pools.