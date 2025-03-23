Sip, snack, and vibe at the cafés and bars the 20-somethings frequent. Don’t take our word for it, this is how the kids do it

Representation pic

If there’s one thing Gen Z slays, it’s curating the perfect vibe—whether it’s iced Americanos at artsy cafes, screaming Numb by Linkin Park at karaoke, downing shots with the crew, snuggling up with cocoa at a Pinterest-worthy resto-bar, or finding that Insta-perfect nook to hustle in style. Mumbai is the OG playground—fast, chaotic, and always serving up something new. To save you the scroll, Sunday mid-day’s Gen Z squad has crafted the ultimate guide to eat, drink, and vibe like a true city insider. Let’s go!

For a coffee break

Some cafes are for coffee, some for conversation—but Ink and Brew is for those who like a little edge with their espresso. Rock music hums in the background, books line the walls, and instead of regular chairs, there are swings. It’s the kind of place where you can sip on a latte while debating your next tattoo. Yes, really! Get inked or pierced right here, mid-coffee break. It’s intimate but electric, the kind of spot where first-timers nervously flip through tattoo designs while regulars sip on Brazilian Mocha Cola like it’s their usual. The menu leans into indulgence—think creamy cheesecakes, strong brews, and unique blends you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you walk out with fresh ink or just a caffeine high, one thing’s certain—you’ll be back.

Ink and Brew cafe

WHERE: Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 550

Brazilian mocha cola: This bold, fizzy drink has the perfect caffeine kick.

New York cheesecake: We love its smooth, rich taste—and it’s dangerously addictive.

Iced hazelnut latte: Let’s just call it comfort in a cup.

For a cosy date night



English breakfast with juicy bacon and eggs, and coffee!

Warm lighting, soft orchestral music, and the scent of fresh-baked sourdough in the air—it’s the kind of setting that makes you want to linger a little longer, fingers grazing over a coffee cup, conversation stretching into the night. Plate and Pint’s menu leans into comfort—fluffy pancakes, buttery croissants, and hearty English breakfasts with perfectly crisp bacon. Their in-house bakery is pure magic, crafting everything from chewy cookies to creamy cheesecakes, playful popsicles and their own fresh airy loaves. And somehow, it all feels indulgent without feeling expensive. Whether it’s a dreamy dinner date or a slow, sleepy brunch, this is the place for stolen glances, endless conversations, and a little taste of love.

Plate and Pint

WHERE: Bhulabhai Desai Road, Kemps Corner

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1,800

For days when you WFH



The co-working space cum café’s aesthetic screams Retro lit girl

Their aesthetic screams “Retro Lit Girl”—a mix of ’90s grunge, early 2000s indie sleaze, and bookish rebellion. Think faded band tees, well-worn copies of The Second Sex, vinyl records, digital camera flashes, and strong espresso in tiny cups. That makes it our go-to for places where we remote work from in an Instagram-worthy co-working space with chill music, endless coffee, all-day breakfast, and bean bags to lounge on.

Overlooking Hill Road, this studio-apartment-turned-cafe is a haven for music lovers, record junkies, coffee aficionados, and workaholics alike. If you plan to stay long, their day pass includes extra perks, like coffee refills. But the real highlight? The washrooms. Even a quick break feels part of the experience with cassette tapes covering the walls.

Darry’s House

WHERE: First floor, plot no 29, 53, Hill Road, above Nature’s Basket, Bandra West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1,200

Purple Coke: We love the tang (and the sugar high) from this unusual mix of Coke, blueberry chunks, and syrup.

Cheeto Fries: Soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside, these hot delights were just the perfect side!

For candle-lit dinners



The ambience creates an almost magical atmosphere, acting as an escape from the city’s chaos (right) Their wide range of desserts are showstoppers

Their dimly lit interiors set the perfect mood, creating an almost magical atmosphere that feels like you’re in a secret, cosy corner of the world. Step outside, and the open-air seating wraps you in a quiet, starlit glow—and acts as an escape from the city’s chaos. Beyond the ambience, Homemade Cafe is known for serving the best hot chocolate—rich, velvety, and hands down the best in town. Pair that with their indulgent desserts, cheesy fondues, loaded nachos and comforting pastas, and you’ve got yourself a night that’s as cosy as it is delicious.

Homemade Cafe

WHERE: Opposite Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu Tara, Juhu

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1,800

Nachos: The crispy nacho chips go perfectly with the cheesy dip and black beans, the perfect starter.

Basil Pine Nuts Fondue: This Swiss Cheese, yellow cheddar Basil pesto, pine nuts combo is served with Pesto croutons and crudites.

Hot chocolate: Hot, chocolaty and creamy—the perfect comfort drink.

For friendly neighbourhood cafe vibes



Method’s long communal table is great for remote work or casual conversations

On a solo visit, this writer found Method in Bandra to be effortlessly inviting, with mellow indie rock playing, the aroma of fresh coffee, and walls adorned with local artwork. The friendly staff knew their regulars by name, and at one point, nearly everyone in the cafe grouped up and was deep in conversation. Their long communal table is perfect for remote work or casual conversations. Pet-friendly and a hub for local artists, Method hosts exhibitions, monologue nights, and workshops.

>>>

METHOD

WHERE: Shop No.5, Pearl Haven Apartments, Chapel Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 800

For date nights



The American junk platter is the perfect side for cocktails

The Little Easy in Bandra and Andheri is the perfect spot for a date night. With its speakeasy vibe, dim lighting, and craft cocktails, it sets the perfect mood for a laid-back yet lively evening. Their signature Botox (a vodka-based cocktail) was a definite standout for us. But the food was even better. The American junk platter and caramelised onion and chilli croquettes pair perfectly with their cocktails. There’s something happening every night at their Bandra outlet—Karaoke Tuesdays, Bollywood Wednesdays and more!

Botox: This vodka based cocktail is strong, bold and spicy—just how it looks .

American Junk Platter: Everything fried and yum—onion rings, mozzarella sticks and more—perfect for a cheat day.

THE LITTLE EASY

WHERE: 231 A, Link Corner, Linking Road, Bandra West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1,700

For an afternoon with the girlies



Get lost in the sea of stories at Leaping Windows

There’s something about Leaping Windows that makes us want to curl up and stay a while. This three-story cafe is every book lover’s dream—endless shelves stacked with comics, graphic novels, and fiction that pulls you into another world. Downstairs, the library hums with whispers and the rustle of turning pages, while upstairs, the vibe shifts—rock-pop music fills the air, conversations flow, and fresh coffee lingers. The circular staircase, warm lighting, and cosy corners all feel like a scene out of your favourite novel. Come for the books, stay for the food and leave with a new favourite tale.

>>>

Leaping Windows

WHERE: Opposite Bianca Towers, Versova, Andheri West

PRICE FOR TWO: R1,400

Avocado on sourdough pizza: Fresh, creamy, and surprisingly addictive.

Vietnamese cold brew: Strong, sweet, and perfect for a long reading session.

Dark chocolate waffles: Rich, indulgent, and totally worth the sugar rush.

For hardcore music lovers



We downed the kamikaze shots at their dimly lit, aesthetically pleasing bar (right) Indie-rock murals line the walls, creating the perfect vibe for music lovers

Road House Bluez is Bandra’s newest hangout, with indie-rock murals on the walls and vinyl records adorning the ceiling. We dropped by on a random Tuesday to celebrate a very last-minute birthday and were surprised to find the place buzzing. Turns out they have karaoke every night! We ordered truffle parmesan fries, a bottle of red wine, and a gin and tonic from their vinyl record-themed menus, downed some kamikaze shots, and sang our hearts to English classics. What started as a spontaneous plan turned into an unforgettable night.

>>>

Road House Bluez

WHERE: Surve Shetty Palace,

Above Try Me, Hill Road, Bandra West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 2,000

Truffle parmesan fries: A great side that goes well with wine.

KAMIKAZE SHOTS AND GIN & TONIC: Can’t go wrong with it.

For bonding over drinks



Their chicken cheese burgers come with extra crispy fries and salad

Some places just know how to set the mood—good music, chill vibes, and drinks that don’t burn a hole in your pocket. NY Bar & Grill at Chowpatty nails all three. We walked in expecting a regular resto-bar, but the upstairs section? Whole different energy. Neon lights, retro posters screaming “Drink more, study less,” and a playlist that makes you want to stay all night. The bar feels straight out of an American dive—dimly lit, packed with energy, and effortlessly cool. Their happy hours

(11 AM–9 PM) are a blessing, especially when it means 1+1 on all spirits (cheers to that!). And if you’re into themes, Bollywood Mondays and Cocktail Thursdays keep things fresh. Would we go back? Already planning the next round.

>>>

NY Bar N Grill

WHERE: Cafe New York, 44, Dabholkar Building, Hughes Road

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 2,500

>>>

Classic Chicken Cheese Burger + Beer Combo: Messy, juicy, and exactly what a burger should be.

Long Island Iced Tea: Dangerously smooth, just the way we like it.

Loaded Nachos: Perfect for snacking in between sips.

For game nights



The have an exotic range of flavours for beers. Pic/Instagram

We walked in for a quick drink and ended up glued to a Monopoly board for hours where competitive streaks were revealed and friendships were tested. The insane collection of board games—UNO, Scrabble, even Catan—means there’s always something to keep the fun going. But let’s talk drinks—their craft beers are the real stars, with flavours like coffee mead and blueberry ale that hit differently. It’s not just about the drinks, though. The cosy ambience, the low hum of pop music, and the endless chatter around you make it feel like a second home. You’ll tell yourself, just one drink, but let’s be real—you’re staying for the night. One visit and you’ll already be planning the next.

>>>

Doolally Taproom

WHERE: Hiranandani Estate, Thane West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1200

Coffee mead: Smooth, rich, and a perfect pick for caffeine lovers.

Blueberry ale: Fruity, refreshing, and dangerously easy to drink.

Belgian Wit: Light, citrusy, and always a solid choice.

For affordable drinks and lively vibes

For “It’s Friday, we need a night out, but we’re not about to blow our whole wallet on clubbing’ Quarter Pillar, or QP as we regulars call it, is our best bet. It’s a cosy resto-bar in Khar where we love dancing to Bollywood bangers while downing a few shots. Their signature cocktails start at just R350, making it the perfect launchpad for a wild night. Their range of Chinese starters work perfectly with the cocktails! Well, it does get packed on some days, but the buzzing atmosphere, friendly staff, and breezy outdoor seating make up for it—because the best nights are always a little chaotic.

>>>

Quarter Pillar

WHERE: Hotel Singhs International, Khar West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1,500

>>>

All their shots, Margarita and Cosmopolitan

Paneer Chilli and Mixed fried rice: Just the perfect food combo you need to fuel a fun night out.

For nights out



We beat Monday blues with Raasta’s Karaoke nights hosted by Half Fry Karaoke

“We’re going to Raasta?! Again?! Okay, let’s go, hahaha”—is what almost every “let’s go out tonight” conversation sounds like for this writer and her friends. At this point, Raasta Bombay in Khar feels like a third home.

This funky Caribbean lounge’s vibrant interiors bring the free-spirited energy of Rastafari culture to life—celebrating music, and just good vibes. There’s always something happening, from Karaoke Mondays and Salsa Tuesdays to Trivia nights and Afrobeats Sundays.

>>>

Raasta Bombay

WHERE: 4th and 5th Floor, Rohan Plaza, near Union Bank, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 1,500

Long island iced tea and red wine sangria are our go-to cocktails