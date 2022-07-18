US: Three killed in shooting at Indiana mall

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement

Representative Pic

Three people were killed and another three injured Sunday at a mall in the US state of Indiana, officials said, the latest in a spate of gun violence in the country.

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

"We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured."

Myers said that the gunman had been shot dead by "an armed individual."

The Greenwood police shared a post on their Facebook page asking for witnesses to the shooting to contact the department with information.

The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.