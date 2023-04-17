Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > US warship sails in Taiwan Strait 7th fleet calls it routine transit

US warship sails in Taiwan Strait, 7th fleet calls it routine transit

Updated on: 17 April,2023 09:38 AM IST  |  Taipei
AP |

Top

China conducted many military drills in the strait in retaliation for Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a visit to the US earlier this month

US warship sails in Taiwan Strait, 7th fleet calls it routine transit

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The US Navy has sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait in its first known transit since China carried out a large encirclement exercise around self-ruled Taiwan.
The US 7th Fleet said the transit through the strait by the USS Milius on Sunday was routine.


The cruisers "transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State," the statement said.



China conducted many military drills in the strait in retaliation for Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a visit to the US earlier this month


China said Wednesday that the air and sea drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a "serious warning" to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters.

Also read: Pentagon leak: Suspect in probe talked about God, guns, war secrets

China also sanctioned the organisations involved with Tsai's visit in the US, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where her meeting with McCarthy and other members of Congress were held.

On Sunday, China launched a rocket carrying a satellite that dropped debris into waters north of the capital Taipei. While the satellite launch had no obvious military purpose, it disrupted travel, delaying flights.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news world news united states of america taiwan washington china beijing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK