Pentagon leak: Suspect in probe talked about God, guns, war secrets

Jack Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favourite memes — and, according to some, closely guarded U.S. secrets

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents Thursday in Massachusetts. Pic/AP

The suspect was relatively easy to find. In a social media world that produces traceable digital fingerprints, it didn’t take long for federal authorities and journalists adept at sifting through data to land on the name of Jack Teixeira. Teixeira, 21, who served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested Thursday in connection with the far-reaching leak of classified documents that have shaken capitals from Washington to Kyiv to Seoul with revelations of U.S. spying on allies and foes alike and the disclosure of sensitive military intelligence about the war in Ukraine.

Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games his favourite memes — and, according to some others chatting with him, closely guarded U.S. secrets. The investigative website Bellingcat and The New York Times first publicly identified Teixeira. The suspect, as part of his duties, reportedly had access to highly classified information. The leaker was identified as “the O.G.” by a member of an online chat group on Discord where Teixeira and others posted. The chat group, called “Thug Shaker Central,” drew roughly two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favourite guns and also shared memes and jokes, some of them racist. The group also included a running discussion on wars that included talk of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In that discussion, “the O.G.” would for months post material that he said was classified — originally typing it out with his own notations, then a few months ago switching to posting images of folded-up papers because he felt his writings weren’t being taken seriously, the member said. Another participant shared some of the files several weeks ago in a different chat group — and from there they appear to have spread across the Internet. The person who spoke to the AP says “the O.G.” — who he acknowledged Thursday was Teixeira — was an observant Christian who often spoke of God and prayed with members of the chat group.

Teixeira opposed many priorities of the U.S. government and denounced the military “since it was run by the elite politicians,” the person said, adding that he didn’t know why Teixeira had signed up in the first place. “He expressed regret (about) joining a lot,” the person said. “He even said he’d kick my ass if I thought about joining.”

