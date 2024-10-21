Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Vietnam Army general takes charge as prez

Vietnam: Army general takes charge as prez

Updated on: 22 October,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Hanoi
Agencies |

Cuong, 67, was elected by the National Assembly to replace To Lam, who remained president even after he was formally appointed as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in August

Vietnam’s Luong Cuong takes his oath. Pic/AFP

Vietnam elected Luong Cuong, a military general, as its new president on Monday, the fourth official to fill the role in 18 months.


Cuong, 67, was elected by the National Assembly to replace To Lam, who remained president even after he was formally appointed as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in August.


Cuong, who has served in the Vietnamese army for over four decades, has been a Politburo member since 2021. His appointment took place after months of uncharacteristic tumult in Vietnam’s politics and the death of former party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who dominated leadership since 2011.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

vietnam news world news

