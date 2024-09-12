Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Vietnam death toll climbs to 197 as typhoons aftermath brings flash floods and landslides

Vietnam death toll climbs to 197 as typhoon's aftermath brings flash floods and landslides

Updated on: 12 September,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Hanoi
PTI |

The death toll spiked earlier in the week as a flash flood swept away the entire hamlet of Lang Nu in northern Vietnam's Lao Cai province Tuesday.

Representative image

Nearly 200 people have died in Vietnam in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi and more than 125 are missing as flash floods and landslides take their toll, state media reported Thursday.


Vietnam's VNExpress newspaper reported that 197 people have died and 128 are still missing, while more than 800 have been injured.



The death toll spiked earlier in the week as a flash flood swept away the entire hamlet of Lang Nu in northern Vietnam's Lao Cai province Tuesday. Hundreds of rescue personnel worked tirelessly Wednesday to search for survivors, but as of Thursday morning 53 villagers remained missing, VNExpress reported, while seven more bodies were found, bringing the death toll there to 42.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

PTI vietnam world news International news Landslide

