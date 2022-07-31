Vin Diesel’s 'twin' goes viral on social media

Thailand-based man has been dubbed the ‘Thai Vin Diesel,’ after remodelling his personality and looks after the American action star

Arthid Duangsri, 38, credits Vin Diesel, for making him a celebrity in his own right. Pics/Facebook/Grtty Images

Calling Arthid Duangsri a Vin Diesel impersonator wouldn’t do the 38-year-old justice. The Thai national doesn’t just pose as Vin Diesel when going out in public or at special events, but actually lives as the Thai Vin Diesel full time. Duangsri underwent his transformation in 2014, when a friend told him he looked like the American action star. Duangsri was well known in his hometown, but he rose to global fame when a picture of him driving around in his city went viral on social media.

Once a dancer in a local band, Duangsri was much skinnier than he is today. Sporting long hair and a moustache, he was struggling to be comfortable in his own skin. After shaving his head bald, Duangsri realized that he couldn’t really emulate Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel’s most famous character, without hitting the gym. He started working out every day, bulked up to the point where he could wear Toretto’s iconic tight shirts, and even started working on his own muscle car with his brother.

Despite looking like Diesel’s iconic automobile, the Dodge Charger, Duangsri actually drives a converted 1970 Toyota Mark II. Even though it may not be worth much, it has sentimental value to Duangsri and his brother, as they put a lot of work into it. Asked what he would say to his idol if he ever met him, the Thai Vin Diesel answered “I love you!” He credits the film star for changing his life and making him a celebrity in his own right.

Also Read: Pope Francis says he will slow down or retire

Cats are ‘invasive alien species’

It’s confirmed: Your cat is a troublemaker. A study conducted by the Polish Academy of Sciences has classified cats as an ‘invasive alien species’. The study found that the damage that cats cause in terms of hunting and killing birds and other wildlife was enough justification to consider the animals invasive. The classification has garnered disapproval from cat lovers as they believe the institute’s decision will promote the killing of feral cats. The institute emphasized that it was only recommending that cat owners limit the amount of time their pets spend outside during bird breeding season.

A Shetland pony walks into a bar...

A regular at the local pub, Patrick the Pony is now running for mayor in this small English village

Patrick, a Shetland pony from Cockington, England, has become the unofficial mayor of his village. Patrick has quite the group of admirers in the area and can always be found in the local pub, The Drum, where his favourite drink is a pint of Guinness. The pony is such a celebrity that he has his own special drinking corner.

Patrick’s original career began as a therapy pony when his owner, Kirk Petrakis, took him to the pub to help locals who were mentally struggling during the pandemic. Patrick still spends time at hospitals, mental health wards and specialized schools.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition asking for the pony to be the next mayor after their former mayor, Don Mills, passed away in 2019. For now, Patrick is the “unofficial mayor” as signatories of the petition continue to grow. Petrakis was clearly pleased with Patrick’s accomplishments, saying, “We think Patrick the Pony can make history by becoming the first pony mayor in the UK.”

Blonde (brows) have more fun

After the popularity of the bleached brow filter, TikTok users have now taken things to the next level, bleaching their eyebrows for real. The hashtag #bleachedbrows has garnered over 124.4 million views, with one user’s video highlighting her bleaching journey attracting over 1.5 million views. However, not everyone is a fan of the trend. “They look so bad, dye them back,” one user commented.

Robber forgets keys at crime scene

A California burglar returned to the scene of his crime after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office. The thief stole some petty cash from the office, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself.

Police chase Emu

Police in Modesto, USA said officers spent nearly an hour trying to deal with an unusual “road hazard”—an emu on the loose. The department said one of the officers was able to ensnare the emu after a chase that lasted for nearly an hour.

Woman revenge-burns the wrong house

A North Carolina woman burning with rage towards her ex-boyfriend tried to set fire to his house, but instead set his neighbour’s property alight. Investigators approximate she caused $20,000 (Rs 16,00,000) worth of damage. The woman is currently in police custody.