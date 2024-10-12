Breaking News
Vladimir Putin meets Iranian counterpart in Turkmenistan

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Ashgabat
Vladimir Putin meets Iranian counterpart in Turkmenistan

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

President Vladimir Putin began a visit to Turkmenistan Friday, speaking at an international forum with Central Asian leaders and the president of Iran. The Kremlin said Putin will discuss the situation in the Middle East with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the conference in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.


The conference is being attended by other regional leaders including Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and the heads of the other Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.


In his opening remarks at the forum, Putin repeated again that he wants to build “a new world order” with Russia’s friends and partners, according to video shared by the Kremlin. Apart from meeting the Iranian leader, Putin is expected to hold talks with the Turkmen president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov.


Russian missile strike on Odesa kills four 

A nighttime Russian missile strike on Odesa killed at least four people including a 16-year-old girl, regional authorities said Friday. Four Russian missile and drone attacks on the Odesa region this week have killed 14 people and wounded around 20, local officials said. 

