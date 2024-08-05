Vladimir Putin offers disaster aid to North Korea

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Pics/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered humanitarian assistance to help North Korea cope with damages from recent floods, both countries said, in another sign of expanding relations between the two nations.


In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, Putin “extended deep sympathy and support” and conveyed his willingness to provide immediate disaster aid to help North Korea recover from the floods, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.



Russia’s state news agency Tass carried a similar report, saying that Putin told Kim in the message: “You can always count on our assistance and support.” Kim expressed his gratitude to Putin over the offer for aid but said North Korea has established its own rehabilitation plans and will ask for Russian assistance later if it is needed, according to Korean Central News Agency.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news russia vladimir putin north korea kim jong-un

