Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobga offered condolences to India over the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad that took the lives of over 300 people. Tshering Tobga has expressed his sadness and stated on X, "I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by #WayanadLandslides in Kerala, India."

"I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by #WayanadLandslides in Kerala, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community of Wayanad," he added. Many other leaders also expressed condolences over this incident.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed condolences to India and stated, "Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India."

"Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," the White House said in an official statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent condolence messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on July 31 over landslides in Wayanad. The Russian Embassy in India shared a post on X and said, "President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the landslides in #Kerala."

Further, Putin offered his heartfelt condolences and support to India and those affected by the landslides and wished for a speedy recovery. "Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the landslides in Kerala. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," the post added.

Iran Embassy in India also extended its sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in the Wayanad landslides. "The Embassy of the I.R.Iran in New Delhi extends its deepest sympathies to the Government of the Republic of India and the people of #Kerala who have suffered in #WayanadLandslides. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic disaster," the Iran Embassy in India said on X.

The number of people who died in the landslides that struck the hilly areas of Meppadi in Wayanad district on July 30 following incessant rainfall has gone up to 210 while the people who have been discharged from the hospitals stood at 187, officials said on Friday. As per the officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now which includes 96 males, 85 females and 29 children.

The number of bodies identified by relatives stood at 146. The administration has completed the post-mortem of 207 bodies and 134 body parts found from the incident site. According to the officials, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts while 187 have been discharged.

273 people have been brought to hospitals from the incident site. Earlier today, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.

