We have been quite clear about our concerns: US on PM Modi's Russia visit

"We have had conversations with them in the past 24 hours," said Miller while addressing the media

Pic/AFP

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the US government's stance on India's relationship with Russia and said that they have been quite clear about their concerns and have expressed those privately and will continue to do so.

"We have been quite clear about our concerns about India's relationship with Russia. We have expressed those privately, directly to the Indian Government, and continue to do so, and that hasn't changed," Matthew Miller said in a daily media briefing on Wednesday (local time).

In response to a question regarding PM Modi's visit to Moscow and some announcements related to energy and oil, Miller replied that US has conveyed its concerns to the Indian government, and revealed that diplomatic conversations on this issue have taken place as recently as the past 24 hours.

Further, in the media briefing, on being asked about PM Modi's recent Russia visit and the US stance on this, Miller replied that they continue to urge India to support efforts for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

"We urge India, we continue to urge India to support efforts to realize the importance of peace. and enduring and just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter, based on upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity and its sovereignty, and that will continue to be what we will engage with," said Miller in a daily media briefing.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on an official trip to Moscow met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and outlined their goals to eliminate non-tariff trade barriers and achieve a mutual trade volume of over USD 100 billion by 2030.

The two leaders also decided to continue dialogue on the liberalization of bilateral trade, including the possibility of establishing the EAEU-India Free Trade Area, according to the Leaders' Joint Statement released following the meeting.

"Aspiration for elimination of non-tariff trade barriers related to bilateral trade between India and Russia. Continuation of dialogue in the field of liberalization of bilateral trade, including the possibility of the establishment of the EAEU-India Free Trade Area. Achievement of a mutual trade volume more than 100 bln USD by 2030 (as mutually agreed), including increased supplies of goods from India to achieve balanced bilateral trade. Reinvigoration of investment activities of the Parties, i.e. within the framework of the special investment regimes," the statement read.

They also decided to work on developing a bilateral settlement system using national currencies and the consistent introduction of digital financial instruments for mutual settlements.

The two countries will focus on increasing cargo turnover with India through the launch of new routes for the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Northern Sea Route, and the Chennai-Vladivostok Sea Line. They will also optimize customs procedures through the application of intelligent digital systems for barrier-free movement of goods.

They will work to raise the volume of bilateral trade in agricultural products, food, and fertilizers, and maintain an intensive dialogue aimed at removing veterinary, sanitary, and phytosanitary restrictions and prohibitions.

