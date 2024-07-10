Russia to discharge Indians working with its military

It is learnt that Moscow agreed to release the Indians after the issue was brought up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Moscow. Pic/AFP

Russia has broadly heeded to India’s call to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure repatriation of those still working in the force, top sources said on Tuesday.

Modi on Monday began a two-day high-profile visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin, his first trip since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

India to open more consulates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India has decided to open two new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg cities of Russia in a bid to further boost travel and trade with the country. India currently has two consulates in Russia at St Petersburg and Vladivostok. “This will enhance travel and business trade,” Modi said.

Huge disappointment, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, which he termed as a “devastating blow to peace efforts”.

