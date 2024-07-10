Rescuers make last-ditch effort at Kyiv hospital

It was Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months and one of the deadliest of the war, hitting seven of the city’s 10 districts.

Emergency and rescue personnel look for survivors and clear the rubble of the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital. Pic/AFP

Rescue operations stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children’s hospital struck by a Russian missile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, adding that 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in an intense daytime barrage that smashed into cities across the country.

Zelensky said on the social platform X that 64 people were hospitalised in the capital as well as 28 in Kryvyi Rih and six in Dnipro—both in central Ukraine. It was Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months and one of the deadliest of the war, hitting seven of the city’s 10 districts.

The strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which interrupted open-heart surgery and forced young cancer patients to take their treatments outdoors, drew an international outcry. Kyiv city administrators declared Tuesday an official day of mourning. Entertainment events were prohibited and flags lowered.

