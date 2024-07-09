Russian missiles hit children’s hospital in Kyiv

Another attack in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 10 people

Burning cars at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv. Russia launched more than 40 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Monday. Pic/AFP

Russian missiles struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killed at least three people elsewhere in the Ukrainian capital Monday, authorities said, while another attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 10 people.

It was the biggest bombardment of Kyiv in several months. The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types. The attack struck Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s biggest children’s medical facility. There was no immediate word on casualties there.

NATO summit to show strong support for Ukranie

The NATO summit, being hosted by US President Joe Biden this week, is likely to show a strong demonstration of America and its allies’ support for Ukraine and make significant new announcements to increase military, political and financial support for the war-torn European country, according to administration officials. The three-day NATO summit to be held here from July 9 to 11 will be the first to include Sweden as a member of the alliance. Sweden officially joined the alliance in March.

