Western weapons, experience hardened Ukrainian air defenses

Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The scramble has become an almost nightly event since Russia resumed regular air attacks on Kyiv on April 28, after a nearly two-month lull

A Ukrainian air-defense unit demonstration near Kyiv. Pic/AP

A Ukrainian air-defense unit demonstration near Kyiv. Pic/AP

By the time Kyiv residents hear the air-raid sirens signaling an imminent Russian attack, Ukraine’s air-defense units are already on the move. From camouflaged positions, they dart out by truck to farm fields around the capital, ready to take down enemy drones or missiles.


The scramble has become an almost nightly event since Russia resumed regular air attacks on Kyiv on April 28, after a nearly two-month lull. The units have intercepted every drone and missile fired at the capital since then, using Western weapons and their growing experience.



Since April 28, Russia has fired a total of 67 missiles and 114 drones at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force reports, but only seven missiles and 11 drones got through, and none hit Kyiv. Last week, Kyiv units reported they had shot down Russia’s most advanced hypersonic missile, a weapon that was previously considered unstoppable by Ukraine. A newly acquired American-made Patriot battery made it possible.

‘Ukraine counterstrike will need more time’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost. “We can go forward and be successful but we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable,” Zelensky said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news russia ukraine

