Meta on late Wednesday night confirmed that a technical issue is "impacting some users' ability" globally to access its suite of applications: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook

Meta-owned apps WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are now back online after a mass global outage affected several users on Wednesday night.

While Meta did not provide specific details about the nature of the problem, the company assured users that it is actively working on a resolution.

We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024

Around 3:50 am, Meta gave an update, "Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99 per cent of the way there - just doing some last checks. We apologise to those who’ve been affected by the outage," it said.

Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there - just doing some last checks. We apologize to those who’ve been affected by the outage. — Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024

According to the outage tracking website DownDetector, more than 50,000 Facebook users had reported issues, including problems with logging in, uploading posts and updating existing content around 11 pm (IST). Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users, with many unable to access or update posts.

Problems with the apps were reported in the UK, parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and the US.