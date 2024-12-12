Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > WhatsApp Instagram Facebook restored after outages Meta acknowledges technical issue

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook restored after outages; Meta acknowledges 'technical issue'

Updated on: 12 December,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Meta on late Wednesday night confirmed that a technical issue is "impacting some users' ability" globally to access its suite of applications: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook restored after outages; Meta acknowledges 'technical issue'

File Photo

Listen to this article
WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook restored after outages; Meta acknowledges 'technical issue'
x
00:00

Meta-owned apps WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are now back online after a mass global outage affected several users on Wednesday night.


Meta on late Wednesday night confirmed that a technical issue is "impacting some users' ability" globally to access its suite of applications: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.


While Meta did not provide specific details about the nature of the problem, the company assured users that it is actively working on a resolution.


In a statement shared on its social media handle, 'X', the company stated, "We're aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

Around 3:50 am, Meta gave an update, "Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99 per cent of the way there - just doing some last checks. We apologise to those who’ve been affected by the outage," it said. 

According to the outage tracking website DownDetector, more than 50,000 Facebook users had reported issues, including problems with logging in, uploading posts and updating existing content around 11 pm (IST). Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users, with many unable to access or update posts.

Problems with the apps were reported in the UK, parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and the US.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

facebook WhatsApp Instagram world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK