Female influencer with 35,000 followers on Twitter turns out to be a middle-aged guy

Nanami Kana, who’s actually a 45-year-old man, poses as a female influencer online. Pics/Twitter

Listen to this article Who is s(he)? x 00:00

Nanami Kana looks like a Japanese teenage girl in most of the photos she posts on Twitter, but she recently shocked her fans with photos of herself from 12 years ago in which she appeared as a bearded, overweight man. Kana is a Japanese influencer with around 35,000 Twitter followers who’s actually a man. The petite influencer is actually just the online persona of a 45-year-old father-of-one, who simply enjoys putting on women’s clothes and posing as a teenage girl.

Nanami really blew her fans’ minds last year, when he first posted photos of himself 12 years ago, revealing that he was over 60 kg heavier than today. He shared an old photo of himself last June which went viral. His followers were shocked by his transformation and demanded to know how he pulled it off. It turns out that it all started eight years ago when he weighed a whopping 115 kg and his doctor warned him that he was at risk of developing serious health problems.

The doctor’s words made the influencer think about his life, and he started dieting, relying on tofu as the main source of nutrients throughout the day. It took him about five years, but he managed to lose more than half his body weight. He now weighs only 54 kg and wears medium-size clothes compared to XXL. After the extreme weight loss, Nanami was able to fulfil his dream of modelling young women’s clothes and establishing a decent online following in the process.

Havey-cavey business

Woman voluntarily isolates in a cave for 500 days as an experiment

A Spanish extreme athlete who voluntarily isolated herself from the world by entering a cave in November 2021 recently emerged from her self-imposed exile after a record 500 days. When female climber Beatriz Flamini entered an isolated cave in the Spanish region of Granada on November 21, 2021, the world was still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia had not invaded Ukraine, and Elon Musk had not yet taken over Twitter. Falmini was 48 years old when she entered the cave, but she had turned 50 by the time she stepped out of it and had no idea what had occurred in the outside world in the last 500 days.

Robo-Doc

Surgeons at Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona used a four-arm robot dubbed “Da Vinci” to cut a small section of the patient’s skin, fat and muscle to remove the damaged lung. The robot inserted a new one through an eight-cm incision in the lower part of the chest. The pioneering procedure was performed on Xavier, a 65-year-old man who required a lung transplant.

Also read: Japanese director of Suzume explains the logic behind the three-legged chair

Spooky dancing

Footage of a woman swaying her hips under the moonlight—dubbed the “Serbian dancing lady”—has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The 11-second clip, set to horror music, has drawn more than 105.3 million views since it was posted in February. One social media influencer speculated the woman was being controlled by a demon.

A surprising ‘cat-ch’

Police in Russia recently arrested a woman who dressed a cat in thick baby clothing to look like an innocent young mother and traffic dangerous drugs. Police officers found several small packages containing a total of 170 gm of methamphetamines in the stroller.

‘Chess’ing around

A male player disguised himself as a Muslim woman in an attempt to win a women’s chess tournament. Stanley Omondi, 25, decided to get his hands on the $3,000 grand prize of a women’s chess tournament. He put on a black burka which only left his eyes and feet visible. Apparently, financial woes drove him to the act.

Some motivation, indeed!

A young well-off Malaysian couple recently bought a Mercedes SUV as a present for their five-year-old daughter to motivate her to go to school. Apparently, Farhana and her husband had been having problems convincing Fatima to go to school, and they used this opportunity to persuade her.